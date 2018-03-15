TUESDAY, March 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Though fewer Americans are now dying from infectious diseases, great disparities persist across the country, a new study finds.

Between 1980 and 2014, just over 4 million Americans died from infectious diseases. But while overall infectious disease deaths have dropped almost 19 percent, death rates differed widely by county. A number of factors fuel these disparities, the researchers said.

"Most important are risk factors for infectious diseases, which vary around the country," said researcher Ali Mokdad, a professor of global health at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Among these risks are smoking, which can make one susceptible to lung infections; drug abuse, which can increase the risk for hepatitis and HIV; and drinking alcohol, which can also increase the risk for infections, he said.

Also, poverty, lack of education and race are factors that influence the likelihood of seeking medical care for infectious diseases, Mokdad noted.

In addition, people who are uninsured or have limited access to medical care are more likely to die from infectious diseases, he said.

Moreover, the quality of medical care varies across the country, so not everybody gets the same level of care, Mokdad explained.

"The HIV epidemic tells the whole story," he said. "In 1980, HIV started in the affluent population. When HIV started spreading, it moved from the well-to-do community in urban areas to rural areas."

When treatment became available, the more affluent were more likely to start therapy. Most deaths from HIV/AIDS occur in rural areas where people are poorer, less educated and have less access to medical care, he pointed out.

"Smoking is also like this," Mokdad said.

In the study, the researchers looked at six groups of infectious diseases, including lower respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, HIV/AIDS, meningitis, hepatitis and tuberculosis.

Most U.S. deaths from infectious disease occur in the poorest counties. These include areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, West Virginia and clusters in Alaska and the Southwest, Mokdad said.

Lower respiratory infections were the leading cause of deaths from infectious diseases in 2014, accounting for nearly 79 percent of these deaths, which varied widely in counties across the United States.