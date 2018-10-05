104-Year-Old Australian Scientist Ends Own Life

May 10, 2018 -- David Goodall, the 104-Australian scientist who traveled to Switzerland to end his life because he could not do so in Australia, died Thursday.

Goodall ended his life at a Swiss clinic by administering a lethal drug under the guidance of doctors, according to a spokesperson for the pro-euthanasia group Exit International, CNN reported.

The renowned botanist and ecologist passed away while listening to Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" at the Life Circle clinic in Basel.

Goodall, who pushed for legalization of assisted dying in Australia, received more than $20,000 in donations from the public to fund his trip to the clinic in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Goodall told CNN that his life stopped being enjoyable "five or 10 years ago," due to issues such as declining mobility and eyesight.