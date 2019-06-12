Bats Are Biggest Rabies Danger, CDC Says

WEDNESDAY, June 12, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The first thing folks think about with rabies is four-legged critters -- dogs, raccoons, skunks or foxes.

But the most dangerous rabies threat you'll face right now is dangling overhead somewhere, waiting to flutter down and get entwined in your hair.

Bats are responsible for 7 out of 10 rabies deaths in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That number is striking because bats account for only a third of the 5,000 rabid animals reported each year nationwide, CDC researchers said.

The problem is that because people don't realize bats pose a rabies risk, they might fail to seek the lifesaving rabies vaccine and antiviral medications after they've been bitten or scratched.

A scratch or bite from a bat can be smaller than the top of a pencil eraser, but that's enough to give a person rabies, the CDC said.

"Initial symptoms of rabies may include a fever with pain or tingling, a burning or prickly sensation at the wound," said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "The virus spreads to the central nervous system, leading to subsequent inflammation of the brain and spinal cord."

Bat visitor? Assume you've been bitten

Staying away from wildlife, especially bats, is key to preventing rabies in people. Rabies-carrying bats can be found in every U.S. state except Hawaii, and they can spread the potentially deadly virus year-round.

This doesn't mean it's open season on bats, which are vital to a healthy environment.

"Bats play a critical role in our ecosystem and it is important people know that most of the bats in the U.S. are not rabid," lead researcher Dr. Emily Pieracci, a CDC veterinarian, stressed in an agency news release. "The problem comes when people try to handle bats they think are healthy because you really can't tell if an animal has rabies just by looking at it."

If you wake up with a bat in your room, assume you might have been exposed to rabies, the CDC advises. See a doctor right away to find out if you need treatment.