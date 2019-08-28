Amazon Rainforest Fires: Effects on Health, Weather

Aug. 28, 2019 -- The Amazon rainforest fires that have been blazing out of control in Brazil for weeks could have far-reaching effects on our health, experts warn.

More than 26,000 fires have been recorded in the Amazon so far in August, the highest number there in nearly a decade, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research. About 60% of the Amazon, which covers more than 2 million square miles, is in Brazil. Conservationists claim most of the fires have been set intentionally, to clear the land for cattle raising and other purposes

Health and conservation experts say if the fires are not extinguished soon, the Amazon may reach a crucial ''tipping point." Often called ''the planet's lungs," the Amazon rainforest is a carbon ''sink," sucking up carbon dioxide and providing about 20% of the world's oxygen.

"If we can't conserve the Amazon, we will lose the fight against the climate crisis," says Kerry Cesareo, senior vice president for forests for the World Wildlife Fund. "We have already lost about 20% of the rainforest," she says. According to a 2018 report, the tipping point is 25%.

Paul Rosolie, an author and conservationist, says the fires are throwing off the entire Earth’s climate. "We don't realize how interconnected everything is. If you were suddenly to turn off the Amazon, our temperatures and rain would change in an instant.." The most tragic part, he says, is that "This is a self-inflicted wound."