'Superbug' Fungus Spreads Among Vulnerable in Two U.S. Cities

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An untreatable "superbug" fungus is spreading in a Washington, D.C., nursing home and two Dallas-area hospitals, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

There were 101 candida auris cases at the nursing home and 22 cases at the hospitals from January to April, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which did not identify the facilities, the Associated Press reported.

Three of the patients at the nursing home and two at the hospitals had infections that were resistant to all three major classes of antifungal medications. Of those patients, both patients in Texas and one in Washington died.

Both outbreaks are ongoing and more infections have been identified since April, but the CDC didn't release those additional numbers, the AP reported.

"This is really the first time we've started seeing clustering of [drug] resistance" in which infections appear to be spreading between patients, the CDC's Dr. Meghan Lyman told the AP.