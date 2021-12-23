Jan. 22, 2022 -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all been there. You wake up feeling lousy -- headache, scratchy throat, coughing -- and you find the energy to go see your doctor. What you really want is validation -- yes, something is going around -- and a prescription that will knock the illness out of you in a day or 2, tops.

Then the doctor uses the “V” word. They tell you the rapid strep test came back negative, so you likely have a virus. Instead of a strong antibiotic, you need rest, fluids, and time for your body to fight off the infection.

You head home dejected -- why couldn't I get an antibiotic, just in case? What's the harm?

More than 1.2 million deaths around the world in just 2019 alone: That's the grave estimate in the largest study to date looking at the growing public health challenge of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Researchers from UCLA, the University of Washington, and other leading institutions worked together on an ambitious study to look at the death toll from bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) worldwide.