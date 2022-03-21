March 21, 2022

The number of influenza cases is increasing across the United States but has not hit pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection says.

One of the positive side effects of the COVID pandemic was a drop in flu cases, apparently because people were isolating and social distancing. In the 2019-2020 season, more 22,000 people in the U.S. died from flu. Deaths decreased to about 700 for the 2020-2021 season.

For the 2021-22 flu season so far, the CDC estimates there have been 1,700 flu deaths, 2.9 million flu cases, and 28,000 hospitalizations because of the flu.

“The cumulative hospitalization rate … is higher than the rate for the entire 2020-2021 season, but lower than the rate seen at this time during the four seasons preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said in its weekly influenza surveillance report.

But the CDC noted that the number of hospital admissions has gone up each of the last six weeks. Three pediatric deaths from flu were reported last week. For the 2021-22 flu season so far, there have been 13 pediatric deaths.