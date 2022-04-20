April 20, 2022

The first open-air study of genetically modified mosquitoes in the United States has yielded positive results, says Oxitec, the UK-based company that ran the study.

However, Oxitec says larger tests are needed to determine whether the insects can suppress the disease-spreading mosquito population in the wild, according to Nature. Dengue, Zika, and yellow fever are some of the diseases the experiments hope to reduce.

Scientists at Oxitec mass produced and genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquito eggs in a lab. The males were released into the wild to mate with females and pass along a gene designed to kill the female offspring, which are the only ones that bite and spread the diseases. The male offspring live on.

Researchers placed boxes of Oxitec mosquito eggs in Florida Keys and surrounded them with traps at a radius of 400 meters, Nature said. The males that hatched mated with female mosquitos and some females laid eggs in the traps, as well as in flower pots, rubbish-bin lids, and soft-drink cans.