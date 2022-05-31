June 1, 2022 -- More than 550 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, according to an update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The U.S. CDC now reports 18 cases across nine states, double the previous count from last week.

Monkeypox cases have been identified in over 30 countries, according to CNN Health. The United Kingdom currently has 190 — the highest number reported for any country — with 183 confirmed cases in England.

“The risk to the general public from monkeypox is still low, but it’s important that we work to limit the virus being passed on,” said Ruth Milton, MD, senior medical advisor at the United Kingdom Health Security Agency, in a statement on Wednesday.

Milton said people should watch for new spots, ulcers, or blisters anywhere on their body. If you think you may have any of these, especially if you’ve recently had a new sexual partner, you should isolate yourself as much as possible and call your doctor as soon as possible.