July 25, 2022 – Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S. according to federal health officials.

One case is a toddler who is a resident of California, and the other is an infant who is not a U.S. resident but was tested while in Washington, DC, CDC officials told reporters on Friday.

Officials are investigating how the children got the disease, which officials believe occurred through household transmission. The two cases are unrelated.

Both children have symptoms but are in good health and are receiving treatment, according to CNN. They are being treated with an antiviral medication called tecovirimat (TPOXX), which the CDC recommends for children under age 8 because they are considered to be at higher risk.

More than 16,500 monkeypox cases have been reported worldwide in 68 countries that don’t typically see the disease, according to the latest CDC update. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Saturday as cases rose. The declaration means the WHO believes the public health threat requires a coordinated international response to prevent it from becoming a pandemic.