Aug. 8, 2022 – Is your laundry a way to spread monkeypox?

As monkeypox cases rise globally, health officials have warned that the virus mainly spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact with a monkeypox lesion. But according to the CDC, poxviruses like the monkeypox can survive in linens and clothing, and live particularly well in “dark, cool and low humidity environments.” Indeed: The federal agency pointed to one study where live virus was found 15 days after a patient had left their home.

Keeping your laundry clean is good for your health and might be especially important if you or someone close to you has monkeypox. Read on for expert advice on how to keep your laundry monkeypox-free.

Cleaning Clothes With Monkeypox

The CDC says the virus can spread to clothing when it touches the rash or bodily fluids of someone with monkeypox. Other common household fabrics like bedding and towels can also potentially spread the virus.

Robert Glatter, MD, an emergency medicine doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, says monkeypox may live in clothes for so long because materials like cotton are more porous and breathable than plastic or metal surfaces.