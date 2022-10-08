Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Stretched by Giving Smaller Doses

By Ernie Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10, 2022 (HealthDay) -- As at-risk Americans stand in long lines across the country, trying to get the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, U.S. officials on Tuesday announced they will modify dosing instructions for the shot to help stretch the supply.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that instead of sticking with a standard subcutaneous injection, which would enter deep into tissue, the new regimen will be given just under the skin (intradermally) and at one-fifth the usual dose.

"This will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold," the agency said in a statement.

"In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in the statement. "The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to facilitate access to the vaccine for all impacted individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so."