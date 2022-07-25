Aug. 19, 2022 – College campuses, set to reopen across the country this month, are confronting a new public health crisis: Monkeypox.

At least five universities have already confirmed cases of the virus among students over the summer: Georgetown University and George Washington University, both in in Washington, DC; the University of Texas at Austin; and Bucknell and West Chester universities in Pennsylvania.

Even before classes resume for the fall semester, fears are growing that those cases signal what will likely be a rise in monkeypox infections as students, staff, and faculty return to campuses.

“Colleges and universities need to be proactive,” and “what they need to have in place is a plan so they’re not doing it on the fly,” says Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease specialist and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Schools need to make sure their campus medical staff is educated about monkeypox, he says, and make sure students know where the risks are.