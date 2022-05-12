“Our family had what's a pretty typical experience of RSV -- where the little ones got it first,” says foundation president Patricia (Patsy) A. Stinchfield, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner. Her immediate family includes her and her husband, both in their 60s; their daughter and her husband, in their 30s; and two grandchildren, who are 3 years and 16 months old.

Even the family of the president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases has not been spared.

But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how this virus also raises risk for people 65 and older. RSV in older Americans “remains under-recognized by both physicians and especially the public,” says Ann R. Falsey, MD, a professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York.

Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide.

Stinchfield and her husband help with child care much of the week, “so we’re with the kids a lot,” she says.

It started when the 3-year-old went to preschool and came home with what seemed like a mild cold at first. Then a note came home that three kids in her classroom tested positive for RSV, “so it was very likely that is what she had, although she was never tested,” Stinchfield says. “The way the disease progressed was very much like RSV.”

The 3-year-old then passed the infection to the 16-month-old. They both had low-grade fevers, runny noses, and coughing, but not too much wheezing.

Stinchfield, her daughter, and her husband each had mild symptoms for less than a week. “My whole career has been in pediatrics with kids coughing directly in my face, so I think I have some pretty good RSV antibodies,” she says.

Her husband was not as fortunate. “My husband, who is the oldest at 66 years old, is just now, 4 weeks later, getting his cough settled down.”

Illustrating how RSV can be more serious in older adults, “he had a lot of wheezy coughing, bad body aches, and he actually was in bed for the first few days. He really just had a hard time catching his breath,” she says.