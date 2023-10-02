Feb. 10, 2023 -- The Biden administration will test a vaccine that could be given to poultry to counter the current bird flu outbreak that has killed about 58 million birds, mostly in commercial poultry flocks.

These would be the first vaccine given to poultry to protect against avian influenza in years. Poultry are already vaccinated for diseases like infectious bronchitis, and shots have been licensed for past outbreaks.

"The decision to proceed with vaccination is complex, and many factors must be considered before implementing a vaccination strategy," U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson Mike Stepien said in a statement. Stepien said the USDA is "soliciting input from many different industry stakeholders that would be impacted."

The USDA reported this week that 58 million birds, mostly in commercially raised poultry, have died in the outbreak, either from the virus or because they were put down to prevent transmission within a flock. Every state has found bird flu in wild birds, and 47 states have found it in poultry flocks, including 18 states in the last 30 days, the USDA said.