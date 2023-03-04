Iguana Bite Left Vacationing Toddler a Medical Issue Months Later

MONDAY, April 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A family vacation to remember, but maybe not for the best reasons.

Doctors report on an unusual case where a hungry iguana bit a vacationing toddler’s hand, passing on an infection with a germ called Mycobacterium marinum.

A 3-year-old girl named Lena Mars, of San Jose, Ca., was visiting Costa Rica with her family and eating cake while sitting on the beach. Suddenly an iguana ran up and bit the girl on the back of her left hand before snatching away the cake.

Lena was immediately taken to a local clinic for treatment. But it was what happened months later that shed light on this rare infection.

After the bite, the girl’s superficial wound on the back bone of her middle finger healed quickly with no issues after it was disinfected. Lena was also given five days of the antibiotic amoxicillin for potential salmonella exposure, which is common after reptile bites, the researchers said.