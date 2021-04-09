ADHD in Children: Focus on the Positives

This may not be the case for all kids. And it's always important to manage the symptoms of ADHD. But often, recognizing positive traits and helping your child focus on them can build confidence and teach them to overcome obstacles.

“I tell my kids all the time, [ADHD] is your greatest superpower,” says Demuth. “And I believe that 100%. Yes, there are some challenges that come along with it. ... But overall, it being a superpower certainly outweighs those challenges.”

Jami Demuth is the mother of three children, ages 12, 14, and 16 -- all of whom have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Her parenting strategy? She encourages them to find ways to use their ADHD symptoms to their advantage.

Positive Traits of ADHD

ADHD usually shows up in three main ways: inattentiveness; hyperactivity and/or impulsivity; or a combination of those symptoms.

There are certainly downsides to having excess energy or being easily distracted. But some children can benefit from ADHD behaviors like:

Flexibility. People with ADHD tend to think about many options at once. This sometimes means they're less likely to become set on one choice. They may be open to different ideas and other ways of doing things.

Adaptability and resilience. Because of their symptoms, kids with ADHD often have to figure out ways to adapt to their environments. This teaches them coping skills and helps them bounce back from challenges.

Creativity. Children with ADHD tend to be extra-imaginative. So they might daydream or get sidetracked. But they also may notice what most others don't. This creativity can help them come up with new ideas and solve problems.

Energy. When children with ADHD get motivated about something, they can focus a lot of energy on it. They're driven to succeed at things they find especially interesting. In fact, it may be hard to distract them from their favorite activity.

Enthusiasm. Kids with ADHD usually have big personalities and are rarely boring to be around. This lively behavior can make them become popular with their peers.

ADHD affects each of Demuth's kids differently. For example, she finds that her middle child's enthusiasm and energy boost his self-assurance. These qualities have helped him make friends and be socially successful at school.

All three of her children, she says, are good at creating thoughtful connections and coming up with original ideas.

“They're such outside-the-box thinkers," she says.