Is It Immaturity or ADHD?

Kids who are younger than most of the students in their grade may have a harder time paying attention, sitting still, or controlling their behavior. Those things happen to be symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), too.

ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed behavioral disorders in children in the U.S. But some experts think ADHD is overdiagnosed, especially in immature kids.

Experts say kids who are the youngest in their grade are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than their older classmates. One recent study found that boys born at the end of a grade cutoff (for example, born in December if the cutoff to begin school is Jan. 1) were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD. In the same study, girls at the end of a grade cutoff were 70% more likely to get an ADHD diagnosis.

Since ADHD is a neurological condition that causes brain differences that have nothing to do with age or birth date, some say immaturity is often mistaken for ADHD.

“There can be up to an entire year between the oldest and the youngest kids in a classroom. Developmentally, there may be a big gap between those groups,” says Anson Koshy, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

“Younger kids may have a harder time paying attention or sitting still, especially compared to their older peers. And those age-appropriate behaviors may be mistaken for ADHD,” Koshy says.

If you’re not sure if your child has ADHD or is just immature, there are some things that can help you know.