Penny Williams of Asheville, N.C., still remembers the day she got a call from her son’s kindergarten teacher. It was the second day of school, and the teacher requested a meeting for that same day.

“He was always a really rambunctious boy, but he was also so sweet and caring,” says Williams, an author, podcaster, and parenting coach for neurodiverse families. “And then he went to school, and everything fell off the rails. … He was so wild and active and unfocused and so was really struggling with following along with the system of the classroom.”

About a year later, her son was diagnosed with ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. She struggled back then to find resources and information about how to parent a child with ADHD. So, she dived into reading books and began blogging about her experience.

Now, 13 years later, her son is 19 and she’s helping other parents raising kids with ADHD cope in a neurotypical world.