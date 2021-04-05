ADHD and Your Child’s Self-Esteem

Devon P.’s son was about 5 years old when he found out that he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in 2018. While in preschool, Devon says he showed many of the hallmark symptoms for ADHD, like unending energy, hyperactivity, inattentiveness, and impulsivity. He was also having trouble learning. But what caught Devon's attention most is when it took a toll on her young son’s self-esteem. “He was having trouble making friends. He would say things like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ ‘Why am I always being sent to the counselor all the time?’ or ‘I just want to be in class with my friends,’” said the Texas native and social worker who wanted to use just her last initial to protect the identity of her son.

The Connection ADHD can make it hard to focus. So, if your child does have ADHD, they're more likely to get bad grades, detentions, and suspensions. They also might have bad social skills and may face rejection from their peers.

Continued Parents, friends, and other authority figures like teachers and caregivers may lose patience, get frustrated with them, and may try to criticize and “correct” their behavior. “There's lots of negative feedback coming from all of these different directions, and they internalize that and start to feel really badly about themselves,” says Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, PhD, a professor of psychology and director of the University of Maryland ADHD Program. Several studies find that as children with ADHD grow into adults, their self-esteem tends to drop over time because of mounting criticism and challenging life experiences. In severe cases, Chronis-Tuscano says, low self-esteem can make depression and suicide more likely. But there are things you can do to intervene early and help boost your child’s self-esteem.