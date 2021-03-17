ADHD in Young Adults

For most of Zach’s school years, he struggled with procrastination and had a hard time getting organized. People would often tell him that he needed to manage his time better or find systems that would help handle his schedule. But those suggestions never seemed to solve the problem.

So he wasn’t surprised when he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at age 22.

“My go-to had always been, ‘I’m just wired this way, and there’s really nothing I can do about it,’” says Zach, who asked that we not use his last name for privacy reasons.

Signs of ADHD usually start in early childhood and continue into adulthood. But sometimes, ADHD isn’t diagnosed until someone is a young adult.

Adults’ symptoms might not be as obvious as those in children, but they’re similar. Young adults with ADHD usually don’t show as much hyperactivity as they did when they were kids. But they can be restless, with trouble controlling impulses and paying attention.