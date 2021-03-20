Noor Pannu couldn’t believe it. Her psychiatrist had just diagnosed her with ADHD. But she didn’t trust him. She’d read that people with the disorder did things like get into fights and have trouble with the law, and that wasn’t her at all.

“It took me a long time to accept it,” she says. “It was a lot of confusion, honestly.”

Pannu is a high-energy 30-year-old full of ideas and enthusiasm. She leads digital strategy for an e-commerce company in Winnipeg, Canada. She’s had multiple promotions and good relationships with her co-workers. Still, she has a hard time staying productive, focusing, and managing anxiety about deadlines. After years of those symptoms and some troubling memory lapses, she decided to get help at 29.

“I went to my family doctor and I told him, ‘I think I’m going crazy. Something is seriously wrong with me.’” He referred her to the psychiatrist, who diagnosed her with ADHD.

“It took me almost 6 months to come to terms with it and start taking medication,” she says. She feared the stigmas around both mental health problems and ADHD. “How people view it is: ‘People with ADHD just aren’t productive. They’re not great to work with. They don’t deliver well. They can’t be trusted.’ And those are really bad things to say about other people.”

The disbelief and denial that Pannu felt are just a few of the outsized emotions that you may feel after you learn as an adult that you have ADHD. First, there are all the feelings that come with getting a diagnosis of a condition you have dealt with all your life. You may feel grief, relief, or both. Then, there’s the fact that people with ADHD often feel emotions more strongly than other people.

“The ADHD brain experiences emotions in a magnified way,” says Amy Moore, PhD, a cognitive psychologist with LearningRx in Colorado Springs, CO, and vice president of research at the Gibson Institute of Cognitive Research. “Every emotion is bigger and greater and magnified. That grief can feel absolutely overwhelming. And that relief can be almost a sense of exhilaration.”