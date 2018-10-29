Recognizing ADHD When You're an Adult

For Lew Mills, a retired marriage and family therapist in San Diego, CA, it was a cluster of events that led him to suspect 20 years ago that he might have ADHD.

First, his then-wife met another adult who had been diagnosed with ADHD. "There was a lot of discussion as to whether adult ADHD was even a real thing at that time," Mills, who is now 62, recalls. And "she came home and said, 'Oh my god, this guy was just like you.'" He was very talkative in a highly energized way.

Around that same time, Mills was trying to finish his PhD in organizational psychology, but he couldn't get through the dissertation. "It was just impossible to finish up. I started a new draft about 20 or 30 times, so it took years to finish," he says.

Then his daughter, age 10, got her ADHD diagnosis. "It was after my daughter was diagnosed that I started getting checked out," Mills says. "I think it took a few years to convince myself that's what this was."