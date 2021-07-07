What's It Really Like to Have ADHD?

Duane Gordon was a project manager at a firm in Montreal when his boss asked him to run the Monday morning meeting. "I was excited because this was obviously a test of [whether] I could eventually be groomed for taking over the department," he recalls.

That discussion took place on Friday afternoon. On Monday, everyone showed up for the meeting, wondering where the boss was, including Gordon. "It was completely gone from my memory that I was to run this meeting," he says. When the boss didn't show up, everyone went back to their desks. Later in the day, the boss came in and asked Gordon how the meeting went. "I said, 'We didn't have the meeting, you weren't here. I figured we'd have it when you came in.' And he looked at me completely dumbfounded, like, 'How is that even possible?'"

Gordon has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He describes it as a feeling of paranoia. “You're always, always on edge."