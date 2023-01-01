Can a Toothpaste Help Protect Adults Allergic to Peanuts?

Nov. 16, 2023 – A new toothpaste is showing promise as a treatment to help adults who are allergic to peanuts tolerate increasing amounts of peanut protein.

The investigational toothpaste is labeled INT301 and it met its safety goals in an early randomized, placebo-controlled trial.

Thirty-two adults, ages 18-55, who were allergic to peanuts, were enrolled in the 4-month trial. The participants were randomly placed into groups that received either increasing amounts of the peanut protein in the toothpaste to test how much they could tolerate safely or a placebo toothpaste that had no peanut proteins. The toothpaste was squeezed from a metered dispenser to control the amount.

Neither the person giving the participants the toothpaste, nor the patient knew which kind of toothpaste they got, to help eliminate potential bias.

"INT301 demonstrated safety across all treatment groups," said the study's lead author, William Berger, MD, an allergist and consultant for Intrommune, a biotechnology company based in New York City, which developed the toothpaste.