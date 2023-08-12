Are No-Spray Christmas Trees Better for You? What to Know

Dec. 8, 2023 – Michelle Pridgen sometimes finds tiny black bugs called aphids in her Christmas tree, and usually a bird’s nest as well.

“I just incorporate the nest into my decorating,” she said cheerfully.

Pridgen manages the farmers market in Independence, VA, and coordinates the preorders for pesticide-free Christmas trees, one of which she always gets for herself. The market first offered pesticide-free trees in 2012, when a local farm happened to skip spraying a stand of trees. Since then, the farm has stopped using pesticides entirely, although it may sometimes spray diluted herbicides to control weeds, Pridgen said.

“It matters a lot to our customers,” she explained. “That’s the main reason why a lot of people buy trees through our market. Most of our customers are at least environmentally concerned, so most of our vendors may not be certified organic, but they grow organically. In the community that supports our [farmers] market, how things are grown does matter to them.”