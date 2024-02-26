Xolair a New Weapon Against Food Allergies, but Questions Remain

March 4, 2024 – Kathy N. has had food allergies since childhood. It started with eggs, an allergy that she shared with her mother, and gradually evolved to include walnuts, pecans, and garlic. With few options other than avoidance, Kathy, a 61-year-old consultant from Northern Virginia, has relied on over-the-counter allergy medications. “I’ve basically self-medicated my entire life,” she said. “If I’m going out to dinner, I take a bunch of drugs so I know that I’m going to live through the meal.”

Kathy’s experience is getting more common; food allergies affect as many as 1 in 10 U.S. adults and up to 8% of U.S. children, 30% to 86% of whom are allergic to more than one thing. But there may be a glimmer of hope; the FDA just approved a medication called Xolair for reducing the risk of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) after accidental exposure.

Xolair is a drug with a long track record. It has been used for over 20 years for treating asthma in children as young as 6, for chronic allergies to cold temperatures, and for chronic nasal stuffiness with polyps in adolescents and adults.