What Are Allergy Shots?

You probably take something to ease your seasonal allergy symptoms. Maybe you’re using more and more medicine over time, or it’s not working that well. You may be thinking about switching to immunotherapy to see if that helps more.

Immunotherapy for allergies exposes you to a tiny amount of your allergy trigger so that over time, your body learns to handle it better. This can make a big difference in your allergy symptoms.

“A lot of patients now are looking for more natural treatment options and minimizing the amount of medications they’re needing,” says Kara Wada, MD, an assistant professor of allergy and immunology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

If you’ve got asthma, it must be under good control before you start this type of treatment because exposure to your allergy trigger has the potential to cause a flare-up.

Allergy shots are one form of immunotherapy for allergies. You get the shots in a doctor’s office. They can make a big difference and may even get rid of your symptoms. But it may take years for them to take full effect.