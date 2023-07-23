Assistive Devices: Living Better With Arthritis

If you’re living with arthritis, certain assistive devices and changes around your home can help you tackle everyday chores with less pain and move around more easily and safely. “When you have to do the same task every day or very frequently, the small changes or tools that allow independence become significant,” says Carole Dodge, an occupational therapist with the University of Michigan’s School of Medicine. Here are some assistive devices, safety tips, and mobility aids that might help you around the house if you have osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or another arthritic condition.

Self-Help Tools for Your Home You can find hundreds of assistive gadgets at hardware or home goods stores and online. The tools that might be right for you depend on things like where your arthritis is and how bad it is. If you need help narrowing down your options, meet with an occupational therapist (OT) who has experience working with people who have arthritis. “One of the things that I do when I work with somebody is I find out very specifically the tasks that they find challenging -- maybe ones they’re avoiding because they’re painful or ones they cannot do at all and they have to ask somebody for [help],” says Dodge, who’s been an OT for 40 years. “Then we find a tool that’s going to allow them to do that task independently.”