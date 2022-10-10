Nov. 15, 2022 – People who have been treated for Lyme disease, but continue to have symptoms, have changes in their brains that confirm the memory and concentration problems many of them have reported, a new study has found.

Many people with what’s known as post-treatment Lyme disease – or PTLD – complain about problems with memory and concentration, which sometimes come with fatigue, muscle pain, insomnia, and depression.

To understand potential changes in brain function that might explain these cognitive difficulties, researchers used specialized imaging techniques to compare the brains of 12 adults with PTLD and 18 adults with no history of Lyme disease.

The researchers found changes in the white matter of the brains of those with PTLD. White matter is found in the deeper brain tissues and contains nerve fibers that are extensions of nerve cells.

"We found that ... white matter function increased while participants with PTLD were performing a cognitive task," says lead investigator Cheri Marvel, PhD, an associate professor of neurology and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.