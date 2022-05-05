11 Things You Didn't Know About Twin Pregnancies

If you are expecting twins and wonder what it will be like, many people can relate. That moment when you find out you've got two babies on the way often comes from out of the blue. Although you probably can't fully imagine what it will mean for your day to day life, you can learn a lot before the twins arrive. A twin pregnancy is a double blessing, but it can also carry greater risks than singleton pregnancies. Get to know these things about twin pregnancies from conception through delivery.

No. 1: You are more likely to become pregnant with twins naturally when you are in your 30s and 40s. We all hear that the older we get, the harder it is to conceive. But it may actually make a twin pregnancy more likely, says Abdulla Al-Khan, MD, the director and chief of maternal and fetal medicine and surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. "Once you are 25 or into your 30s and 40s, ovulatory cycles are not regular anymore. If you are not regular and do ovulate, you could be ovulating two follicles at the same time." Voila! A twin pregnancy -- without assisted reproductive technologies.

No. 2: If you have two buns in the oven, you may need extra folic acid. When you're pregnant with twins, you may need more folic acid to help stave off birth defects, says Manju Monga, MD, the Berel Held Professor and the division director of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston. "We recommend 1 milligram of folic acid per day for twin pregnancies and 0.4 milligrams for singleton pregnancies," says Monga, who has twins. Folic acid is known to reduce risk of neural tube birth defects such as spina bifida.