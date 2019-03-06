Doctor-Approved Tips to Fight Pregnancy Back Pain

Your baby bump is growing by the day, but your new body shape often brings new aches and pains -- especially in your back. "A woman's body is in a constant state of change during pregnancy, and the spine is no exception," says Neel Anand, MD, a professor of orthopedic surgery and director of spine trauma surgery at Cedars-Sinai Spine Center in Los Angeles.

As your center of gravity shifts, your body compensates by leaning backward, increasing the natural curve of your lower spine, which can lead to back pain. While it's extremely common -- 50% to 70% of all women have back pain at some point during their pregnancy -- you don't have to suffer. Ease the ache with these simple tips.