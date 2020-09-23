Prenatal Pot Use Impacts Kid's Future Mental Health

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant mothers who smoke pot in pregnancy could increase their baby's risk for mental or emotional problems later in childhood, a new study finds.

Marijuana use during pregnancy was associated with a host of problems in the preteen years, researchers report.

Children exposed to pot in the womb were more likely to experience internalizing disorders such as depression and anxiety, as well as externalizing disorders such as lashing out at others or ADHD, researchers found.

These kids also were more likely to have problems socializing with others and sleeping well, and were at greater risk of mental problems like schizophrenia or obsessive-compulsive disorder.

These risks held firm even after researchers accounted for other risk factors such as home life and family history of mental or emotional problems, said lead researcher Ryan Bogdan. He's an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

"They are small associations," Bogdan said. "They're not whopping large effects that are going to increase the likelihood that children are going to be experiencing these problems by twofold or anything like that. But they exist beyond these confounding variables."

Also, among the kids studied, a mom's pot use during pregnancy -- however small -- influenced the course of a child's development more than either alcohol or tobacco use, which also were considered, Bogdan added.

"The effects of marijuana in this data set were much larger and more consistent than the effects of alcohol or tobacco use," Bogdan said.

This is cause for concern because marijuana is often seen as a legitimate means of treating medical problems like morning sickness, said Patricia Aussem, associate vice president of consumer clinical content development for the Partnership to End Addiction.

"While some pregnant women may be using marijuana for recreational purposes or to address nausea and vomiting, exposure to the substance during pregnancy can adversely impact the developing fetus," said Aussem, who wasn't part of the study. "If help is needed for nausea, pain, sleep or other problems, the best course of action is to discuss it with their health care provider and follow recommendations that are known to be safe during pregnancy."