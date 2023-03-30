March 30, 2023 – For Hendree Jones, PhD, executive director of an addiction clinic in Chapel Hill, NC, too many of her patients wait to seek addiction treatment because they’re afraid of facing backlash. They fear having their children taken away or going to jail and leaving them behind in an unsafe environment if they test positive for drugs.

Jones, who runs UNC Horizons, a drug treatment facility for pregnant women and their children, said she’s seen a number of cases where these fears have been realized. Most recently, one of her patients made it through pregnancy, but when her newborn tested positive for drugs, child welfare stepped in. The woman desperately wanted help with her addiction, but there were concerns that she might not be able to take care of her baby.

“We were able to advocate for her so she could bring her child along to the treatment facility, but all too often these families end up separated,” Jones said.