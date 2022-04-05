How to Get Started

Yoga is becoming very popular. You can find yoga classes in cities and towns all over the world. They are held in community centers, colleges and universities, senior-citizen centers and many gyms. There are also yoga schools, which typically have their own buildings. Check bulletin boards around town for notices of classes or look online. The ads in the back of your local newsweekly are another good place to locate a yoga class.

When you find a class that fits your schedule and seems convenient, try to meet with the instructor to tell him or her of any physical limitations you may have, and to discuss how you should prepare for class. For example, it's important that you wear loose cotton clothing, and that you refrain from eating for an hour or two before the class. There are several levels of yoga instruction, and you'll want to be sure that your class is designed for beginners. Teachers are usually very careful to start new students quite slowly and gently, so you don't have to be afraid of being pushed beyond your abilities. There are lots of ways to work on your physical fitness. Few, however, bring as many benefits to the body, mind and spirit as yoga.