How to Choose the Best Shampoo

You shampoo your hair several times a week, if not every day. But is your shampoo the best one for your hair type? Learn about different types of shampoo and hair needs so you can choose ingredients that make your hair healthier.

Shampoo is usually a thick liquid. It's designed to clean your scalp and hair, removing dirt and excess oil around your hair follicles. Shampoo is similar to soap, although the ingredient compounds are gentler. If you used soap instead of shampoo, the ingredients would strip the outer protective layer of your hair. It would be a rough texture that is difficult to manage, even with hair products to help.

Benefits of Shampoo

Your shampoo should help balance your hair’s pH levels. The right shampoo will provide three key benefits to your hair.‌

Improves condition. The correct shampoo makes your hair look and feel healthier. Keep in mind that you may have to lather, rinse, and repeat to remove all dirt and build-up for the best results.‌

Stimulate growth. A shampoo that is rich in vitamins, nutrients, minerals, and natural extracts stimulates your scalp. This keeps your hair follicles healthy and encourages growth. Natural ingredients to look for include lavender, almond, ginseng, lemongrass, jojoba, and prickly pear. These ingredients also offer natural fragrance so you can avoid chemical fragrances that may damage your hair.‌‌

Color protection. If your hair is color-treated, the right shampoo keeps your color from fading as fast. Your hair absorbs color when it's dyed, and harsh shampoos can strip the color from your hair.