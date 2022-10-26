How to Fight Dark Spots on Your Skin

No one likes marks on their complexion. You've probably heard words like melasma and liver spots. Both refer to the same condition: hyperpigmentation.

"Damage due to inflammation, UV exposure, and other environmental insults causes the cells to produce more pigment to protect themselves," says Carl R. Thornfeldt, MD, a dermatologist in Fruitland, ID. Changes in estrogen levels (due to birth control pills or pregnancy) can also play a role.

This results in uneven pigmentation, a common condition that can affect any skin tone, "but in different ways," says Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at George Washington University. Lighter skin tones tend to develop freckles and sun spots, while darker skin looks shadowed or patchy, she says.

Since the causes of uneven pigmentation are so common -- and the demand to correct the condition is so high -- many options exist for treating brown spots and patches. But you can't treat all spots equally. Before you pick a course of action, see your dermatologist, Tanzi says. Ingredients can be harsh and irritating, so get advice about which to use and how to safely use them the right way.