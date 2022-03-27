Maybe you’ve heard shampooing less often is better for your hair. Or perhaps you’re thinking of ditching shampoo and joining the “no ‘poo” movement in search of healthier, better looking hair.

Experts say there's no single answer to how often people should shampoo. You may not need to do it as often as you think. It usually comes down to personal preference. For guidance, take a look at your hair type and styling choices.

“I have always said, ‘It’s fine to go a few days without shampooing,’” says Alli Webb, professional hair stylist and founder of Drybar. “For hair that’s normal in terms of oiliness and medium weight, I sometimes tell my clients to go as long as they can without shampooing.”

The idea behind this? Shampooing too often may lead to hair that’s less than lush.