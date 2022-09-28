Sandalwood, turmeric, saffron, coconuts … in India, skin care has traditionally come straight from farms and forests, foraged by women to create pastes, powders, and oils for everything from lustrous hair to glowing skin. It was not an easy process: Gathering the ingredients, then laboring over a hot fire or a heavy mortar and pestle to make the concoctions, and finally the messiness of strands coated in greasy coconut oil or skin slathered with gloopy turmeric paste. Fast-forward to today, where you can’t get through a beauty aisle without finding at least 20 best-selling products based on this subcontinent’s 5,000-year-old heritage. What happened? It’s simple: The Western world discovered ayurveda. And both adapted to each other.

Ahead of the Curve Today, we don’t need to go looking in forests; instead, we can walk into the nearest department store or even order online, making Indian beauty more accessible than ever before. And given new extraction and formulation techniques, textures are more lightweight and less messy. Ghee (clarified butter) comes pressed into beautiful face balms, while coconut and almond extracts are poured into lightweight oils.

Western science has caught up – and backs up these principles. Turmeric has antioxidant, antiseptic, antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Coconut oil nourishes the hair shaft. And almond oil is also a natural moisturizer. Today, Indian beauty syncs the ancient teachings of ayurveda with Western scientific research for the best of both worlds. Despite all the changes, one thing remains constant: The reliance on natural ingredients. So, this is what you want to look for while taking a dip (or a deep dive) into Indian beauty.