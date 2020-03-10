Another Tally Puts Autism Cases at 1 in 40

MONDAY, Dec. 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Yet another study reveals that autism is far more common than once thought, with nearly 3 percent of American children diagnosed with the disorder.

A federal study published last week reported that one in 40 children have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and a second study that was published online Dec. 3 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics arrived at the same conclusion. Previously, it was estimated that one in 59 children have autism.

More troubling was that Dr. Wei Bao, lead researcher on the second study, found that 30 percent of kids who are diagnosed aren't getting treatment.

"We know that autism may have lifetime impact to the individual and the family," said Bao, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa. "There should be efforts to reduce the number of those untreated to as low as possible."

It's not clear who did and did not receive treatment, Bao added. It might be that untreated children have a very mild form of autism, he noted.

"Because the rate of autism keeps increasing, more and more children need treatment, and many may be waiting to see a doctor," Bao said.

The reasons more kids are identified with autism are unclear, Bao said. He speculated that it's probably a combination of a real increase in the condition coupled with better diagnosis and changing definitions of autism that have identified more forms of the disease.

Autism spectrum disorder covers a wide range of behaviors that affect a child's social and communication skills. It's often marked by difficulty communicating, engaging in repetitive behaviors and restricted interests. In its most serious manifestation, children can be nonverbal and appear cut off from the world. Many children, however, have less severe forms of autism and are able to function in school and in social situations.

Autism is often treated with medications that help alleviate symptoms, and also behavioral therapy. Nearly 64 percent of children with the disorder in the study received behavioral treatment, and 27 percent took medications, Bao's team found.