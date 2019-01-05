'Social' Hormone-Based Therapy May Aid in Autism

WEDNESDAY, May 1, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Hormone-based treatment might improve social function in people with autism, a pair of new clinical trials suggests.

Both focused on vasopressin, a hormone that has been implicated in the brain's ability to manage social behavior.

In the first trial, vasopressin given as a nasal spray helped improve social responsiveness in kids with autism, said lead researcher Karen Parker. She is director of Stanford University's Social Neurosciences Research Program.

"The parents saw improvement, the clinicians saw improvement, and the children's performance on lab tests also improved with vasopressin compared to placebo," Parker said.

The second clinical trial did not involve vasopressin itself, but a new drug that activates the brain receptors targeted by the hormone, explained senior researcher Dr. Paulo Fontoura. He is senior vice president of neuroscience and rare diseases clinical development at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

Men with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who took the drug, balovaptan, experienced clinically meaningful improvement in their social behaviors, the researchers reported.

Balovaptan has the potential "to improve the core characteristics of social interaction and communications in adults with ASD," Fontoura said in a statement.

According to Parker, prior research in animals and people has shown that vasopressin helps promote social behavior in mammals.

"We showed that vasopressin was low in cerebrospinal fluid [among people with autism], and the lower your vasopressin levels, the greater your symptom severity," Parker said. "If we look at where the vasopressin receptors are in the brain, they're in socially relevant areas that have been identified as regulating social functioning."

Parker and her colleagues treated 17 kids with autism with a vasopressin nasal spray and another 13 kids with an inactive placebo spray for four weeks.

The kids treated with vasopressin showed enhanced social behavior as measured by a standardized test called the Social Responsiveness Scale. They also showed improvement in social communication, were better able to interpret emotional and mental states of others, and had diminished symptoms related to autism, such as anxiety and repetitive behaviors.

The balovaptan clinical trial involved 223 men with moderate or severe autism, the researchers said.