Developmental Tests Might Spot Autism Earlier

FRIDAY, May 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The sooner a child with autism is diagnosed, the better, and now new research describes a novel way of catching it earlier than ever.

Well-child visits that include developmental screening might pick up the first hints of autism risk in some children, the study suggests.

"We think this has the potential to identify children at risk for autism at even younger ages," said lead researcher Whitney Guthrie. She is co-director of the data and statistical core at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Center for Autism Research. "If we screen more frequently between 9 and 18 months, we might be able to identify this at-risk pattern even earlier."

In the study, young children whose normal development started to slip behind that of other kids -- a process called developmental deceleration -- appeared to be more likely to be later diagnosed with autism.

About 20% of kids with a declining developmental trajectory wound up diagnosed with autism, compared with just 2% of all kids, the researchers found.

Previous studies have shown that developmental deceleration might be one of the earliest behavioral features for kids at risk for autism, and could even precede the onset of clear autism symptoms, Guthrie explained.

However, these studies all were undertaken in kids already at high risk for autism, due to genetic or other factors, she said.

To see whether this pattern would hold across all children, Guthrie and her colleagues studied nearly 32,300 kids who underwent developmental screening at one of 31 primary care sites with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Developmental screenings should take place at 9 months, 18 months and either 24 or 30 months of age, according to guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The researchers tracked the results of these screenings and found that infants and toddlers typically fall within one of six different developmental trajectories.

Nine out of 10 young children follow one of four trajectories that reflect steady developmental progress over time, Guthrie said.

But 10% of kids have a declining trajectory, the investigators found.