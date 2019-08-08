Unlocking Speech for Kids With Autism

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 7, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- For parents of a child with autism, communication is often the No. 1 hurdle. But what if there were a simple way to help them get their youngster talking?

A new study suggests there just might be.

It's called "pivotal response treatment" (PRT). And those who have tried it say it can open up a whole new verbal world for kids with limited speech and inhibited social skills.

"My son was having meltdowns all the time because he couldn't express what he wanted or needed," said Heidi Pim, a kindergarten teacher in Palo Alto, Calif., whose son James, 8, was diagnosed as a toddler with autism and speech delays.

"We would try our best to figure out what he wanted or needed, so we could give it to him, but often we couldn't," she said. "Because he didn't have any vocabulary. And his frustration and aggression would just turn into situations everywhere I would take him. At shopping malls, airports, everywhere."

James was already undergoing standard "applied behavioral analysis" (ABA) treatment. Considered the gold standard among autism interventions, it aims to teach social skills through heavy monitoring, repetition and positive reinforcement of good behavior, typically in a clinical setting.

PRT has roots in ABA. But it aims to keep the child in his or her usual setting, and relies on techniques that are easy for parents to adopt. "And I think that's the thing that's helped him the most with his communication and ability to use expressive language," Pim said.

Therapy motivates kids to engage

PRT is a set of behavioral techniques for motivating kids with autism to interact and communicate with other people during play activities and daily routines, according to the study's lead author, Grace Genoux. She's a clinical associate professor in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University.

How does it work?

In a real-world setting, rather than a clinic, the parent or therapist tracks and anticipates what a child wants through non-verbal cues, Gengoux explained. But instead of immediately providing what the child wants, the adult withholds the object while articulating a word or simple phrase that describes it. Once the child repeats the phrase, the object is given.