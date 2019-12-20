New Autism-Screening Guide Seeks Earlier Diagnosis

Dec. 20, 2019 -- For the first time in 12 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its advice to the nation’s pediatricians on how best to diagnose, treat, and support their patients on the autism spectrum.

The new guidelines reinforce the importance of routinely screening 18- and 24-month-olds for the condition, which now affects one in every 59 children. Getting toddlers diagnosed with autism into intensive therapy when their brains are still forming crucial connections could reshape the rest of their lives, research suggests. And it’s crucial for pediatricians to support adolescents and young adults, according to the new report, who need help building skills that will allow them to cope with the transition to adulthood, and hopefully enter the job market.

The report’s main focus, says Paul Carbone, MD, who chairs the academy’s autism subcommittee, is: “What can we do to maximize this child’s developmental trajectory?”

A lot has changed over the last decade in scientists’ understanding of the causes of autism -- usually a combination of genetics and environment. But our knowledge of the ways to treat autism and many of the conditions that can happen along with it -- such as anxiety, seizures, and feeding, sleep, and gastrointestinal issues -- has also come a long way, says Carbone, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Utah. Addressing those related problems, research shows, could vastly improve a child’s quality of life and ability to learn.

“Physicians are hungry for this knowledge,” Carbone says. “We’re really hopeful this will translate into improvements in the already really good care that pediatricians are giving to their patients with autism [and to their families].”

Autism is considered a developmental disorder marked by difficulties with social interaction and communication, and by restricted or repeated patterns of thought and behavior. It includes a spectrum of symptoms, with some children and adults almost totally disabled and others viewing their condition as enabling them to see the world in a distinctive way.