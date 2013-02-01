Parents' Input Key When Screening Toddlers for Autism

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Early screening for autism can speed up diagnosis and treatment, and now new research shows that pediatricians are more likely to act when parents express concerns.

According to pediatricians surveyed in the study, only 39% of toddlers who had failed a screening looking for autism signs were then referred to additional expert evaluation.

"The lack of referral follow-through was because pediatricians thought that the results of the screen were wrong," said lead researcher Karen Pierce, a professor in the department of neurosciences at the University of California, San Diego.

However, "if a parent noted that they were concerned, the referral rate increased to 70%," Pierce said in a university news release.

"If you are a parent and have even minor concerns about how your child is developing, you must speak up. Don't wait. Your voice carries weight," she advised.

For the study, her team used a network of 203 pediatricians who screened more than 59,400 infants or toddlers at their 12-, 18- and 24-month check-ups.