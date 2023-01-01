U.S. Parents Face Big Disparities in Access to Autism Care Services

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Autism services are harder to find in many of the places where Black, Hispanic and Native American families live, new research shows.

It's known that there are racial disparities in U.S. families' receipt of autism services — ranging from diagnosis and behavioral therapy to school and community programs.

The new studyhighlights one reason: Those services are simply more scarce in the communities where Black, Hispanic and Native American families live. It also points to specific geographic regions in the United States where disparities are most stark.

That could help in targeting resources to the areas in greatest need, according to the researchers.

"It's a simple study that essentially creates a map," said senior researcher Dennis Wall, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University. "But it's a good start."

Autism is a developmental brain disorder that, to varying degrees, impairs communication and social skills. In the United States, about 1 in 44 children has the disorder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.