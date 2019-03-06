Lower Your Odds of Getting Dementia

The number of people around the world with dementia is staggering -- and growing. The mind-robbing disease has no cure, but recent research is beginning to show how you may best be able to lower your chances of getting it.

"It's not yet definitive, but in the past 6 years, we've made progress on identifying modifiable risk factors for which the evidence is pretty strong," says Kristine Yaffe, MD, a professor of psychiatry, neurology, and epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

At least one thing that makes dementia more likely -- getting older -- is unavoidable. But scientists say certain lifestyle choices may lower the odds in your favor. And while it's never too late to benefit from healthy changes in your life, studies show that starting early may mean extra protection decades later.

"Research from the past 2 to 3 years suggests that risk factors need to be focused on in midlife," says Keith Fargo, PhD, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer's Association.

Consider high blood pressure. In a study published in 2017, researchers followed nearly 16,000 adults, ages 44 to 66, for 24 years. They found that people with high blood pressure in midlife had a nearly a 40% higher risk of dementia. A 2014 review of previously published studies estimated that midlife high blood pressure leads to as many as 425,000 cases of Alzheimer's disease in the U.S. each year. Fortunately, according to a 2018 study published in TheJournal of the American Medical Association that included nearly 9,500 adults age 50 or older, some evidence shows that controlling blood pressure could lessen the risk of mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to dementia.

"This is the first trial that has demonstrated an effective strategy for prevention of age-related cognitive impairment," Yaffe wrote in an editorial published with the study.

That said, you should pay attention to your health, no matter how young or old you are, says neurologist Douglas Scharre, MD, director of the division of cognitive neurology at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. "If you have any dementia risk factor identified at any age, that is when you should be addressing or trying to control it."