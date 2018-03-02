Brain 'Pacemaker' Could Lessen Alzheimer's Effects

Feb. 2, 2018 -- For decades, LaVonne Moore hosted talk shows on WBCO, the Bucyrus, OH, radio station that she and her husband, Tom Moore, founded in 1962. About 5 years ago, she asked her husband to take her off the air.

“I can’t remember the questions,” she told him.

Soon after, a doctor informed Moore, now 85, that she had Alzheimer’s disease and that nothing could be done for her.

“That,” said Tom Moore, 89, “was not a satisfactory answer.”

Deep Brain Stimulation This graphic shows how deep brain stimulation is used to treat Parkinson's Disease.

Now, a first-of-its-kind study, which LaVonne Moore took part in, offers some new hope of changing that answer. Researchers have found that implanting an electrical device that sends signals to the brain’s frontal lobe appears to slow the advance of certain symptoms caused by Alzheimer’s.

“It’s never been done before, and we didn’t know if it would make things worse, make things better, or cause issues,” says study co-author Douglas Scharre, MD, director of the Division of Cognitive Neurology at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

Called deep brain stimulation, or DBS, the technique has been used for many years to reduce tremor, walking difficulties, stiffness, and other physical movement problems caused by neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor. It’s also been studied as a potential treatment for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Over the last several years, studies have looked at the effect of DBS on memory problems. The results were mixed.

Scharre’s study, published Tuesday in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, is different. Rather than targeting memory, he and his colleagues used DBS to stimulate a different part of the brain: the area that, when working properly, allows a person to manage activities of daily life.

“We chose the frontal lobe primarily because we’re trying to help the patient’s executive abilities, where they often have impairment, like problem solving, decision making, focused attention, planning, and organization,” he explains.

Those kinds of abilities allow people to plan their day, pay their bills, pick out clothes to wear, and prepare meals. The loss of such functions leads to disability, and, says Keith Fargo, PhD, that makes them important research and treatment targets that need more attention.