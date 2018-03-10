Surfer Dies in Texas From Brain-Eating Amoeba

Oct. 3, 2018 -- A landlocked surf resort in Texas has closed after a man who visited it died from a rare brain-eating amoeba.

Fabrizio Stabile, 29, of New Jersey, died on Sept. 21 after falling ill with Naegleria fowleri. Infection typically occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's not clear when Stabile visited the BSR Cable Park's Surf Resort in Waco, but the facility voluntarily closed Friday, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

"The CDC collected water samples and are currently investigating to find the source," Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesman Kelly Craine said. "We hope to have results by the end of the week."

"They got samples, but they also looked at how the park actually operates: where the water's coming from, how the water's filtered, how the water's treated," Craine added.

The CDC does not know of any other cases of infection linked to the Texas facility, said agency spokeswoman Brittany Behm, CBS/AP reported.

The amoeba is usually found in warm freshwater, such as lakes, rivers or hot springs, according to the CDC. Only four of the 143 people known to have been infected in the U.S. between 1962 and 2017 have survived.