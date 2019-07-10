Singer Sia Has Chronic Pain and Genetic Disorder

Oct. 7, 2019 -- The singer Sia revealed that she has chronic pain, a neurological disease and a connective-tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

"I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going," she tweeted Friday, CNN reported. "Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone."

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects connective tissues that support the skin, bones, blood vessels and other organs and tissues, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

At least 1 in 5,000 people worldwide have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and many people with the syndrome have soft, fragile skin and bruise and scar easily, CNN reported.